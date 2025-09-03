16,963 Shares in Nutanix $NTNX Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,963 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 69.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Nutanix by 4.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $2,596,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 104.88, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.84. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $83.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.42%.The business had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,892,075. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,740. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,491,492 shares of company stock worth $421,797,778. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nutanix

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.