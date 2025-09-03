Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 74 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $255.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.72 and its 200 day moving average is $252.04. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

