Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 6,355 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 82,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

DFIP stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $42.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.70.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.