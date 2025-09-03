Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,994 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 68,152 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,189,815 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,139,000 after buying an additional 273,247 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $2,636,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 6.40%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

