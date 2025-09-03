Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 4,140 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF $VRP

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,140 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

