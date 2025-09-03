Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 370.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 13,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 106.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 32.3% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.50.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VRSN opened at $273.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.74. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.62 and a 12 month high of $310.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

VeriSign announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.11 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.82, for a total value of $1,424,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,035,201.04. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 46,704 shares of company stock worth $12,946,686 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

