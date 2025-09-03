Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,420,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE SUI opened at $125.03 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.57 and its 200 day moving average is $125.78.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 48.86%.The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Communities



Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

