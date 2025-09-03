Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 67,400 shares, agrowthof343.4% from the July 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TBXXF stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Turmalina Metals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.24.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company’s principal property is the San Francisco project located in San Juan Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Turmalina Copper Corp.

