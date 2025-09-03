Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 67,400 shares, agrowthof343.4% from the July 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Turmalina Metals Stock Performance
Shares of TBXXF stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. Turmalina Metals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.24.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
