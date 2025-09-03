Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 874 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10,975.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,902,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,877 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,413 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $181,762,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,458,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after buying an additional 718,720 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of KMB stock opened at $128.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.49 and a 200 day moving average of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.