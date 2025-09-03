Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,900 shares, agrowthof231.3% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Up 4.3%

OTCMKTS STPGF opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. engages in operating, developing, exploring, and acquiring precious metal projects in Mongolia and Peru. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Altan Tsagaan Ovoo property covering an area of approximately 5,492 hectares located in Dornod, Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

