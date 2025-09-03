Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,900 shares, agrowthof231.3% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Steppe Gold Stock Up 4.3%
OTCMKTS STPGF opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.23.
Steppe Gold Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Steppe Gold
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Tesla Bulls Need to Tread Very Carefully Right Now
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.