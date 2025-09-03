Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,900 shares, agrowthof231.3% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Steppe Gold Stock Up 4.3%

OTCMKTS STPGF opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. Steppe Gold has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.23.

Get Steppe Gold alerts:

Steppe Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Steppe Gold Ltd. engages in operating, developing, exploring, and acquiring precious metal projects in Mongolia and Peru. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Altan Tsagaan Ovoo property covering an area of approximately 5,492 hectares located in Dornod, Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.