Short Interest in Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Drops By 93.3%

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 46,100 shares, adeclineof93.3% from the July 31st total of 691,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TKOMY shares. Nomura Securities raised Tokio Marine to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research cut Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tokio Marine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.
Tokio Marine Trading Up 1.1%
Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 13.45%. Research analysts predict that Tokio Marine will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tokio Marine Company Profile
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.
