Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 1.4%

VGK opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $80.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.47.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

