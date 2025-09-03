Cigna Group $CI Holdings Lifted by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,966,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,327 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,834,493,000 after buying an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Cigna Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,889,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,924,722,000 after buying an additional 117,125 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after buying an additional 865,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,885,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $949,357,000 after acquiring an additional 86,602 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 target price on Cigna Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cigna Group from $385.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $300.58 on Wednesday. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $256.89 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The company has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.91.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.