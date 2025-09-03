Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,367 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,724 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE EOG opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average is $118.83.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Melius started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.