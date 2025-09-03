Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 630,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,361,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $125.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.03 and its 200-day moving average is $116.37. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $94.88 and a 52-week high of $127.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

