SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adeclineof97.4% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Stock Performance

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $13.52.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides banking services in Northern Norway. It operates through Retail Market and Corporate Market segments. The company offers mortgage, car, boat, vehicle, and other loan related services. It also offers vehicle, home, travel, personal, and pet insurance services. In addition, the company provides various savings and pension related services, as well as debit and credit card services.

