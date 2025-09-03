SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adeclineof97.4% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Stock Performance
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $13.52.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile
