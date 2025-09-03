Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 240,803 Shares of Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 206.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,165 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,803 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Simmons First National by 92.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 99.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simmons First National news, CFO Charles Daniel Hobbs acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,940.50. This trade represents a 112.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell William Teubner acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $171,304.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 53,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,956.40. This represents a 20.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 100,755 shares of company stock worth $1,865,332. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. Simmons First National Corporation has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $25.95.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $214.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Simmons First National’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SFNC

About Simmons First National

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.