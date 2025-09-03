Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 387,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,872 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $949,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 56,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

