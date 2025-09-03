Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 153.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,528 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $8,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 276.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 678.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

NYSE:LXP opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.25 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

