Royal Bank of Canada Sells 986,447 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd $RDY

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,050,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.08% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $119,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 160,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 58.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,583,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,363 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 534.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 147,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 123,911 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $707,000. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.27 billion. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 16.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.0915 dividend. This is an increase from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 62.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.44 to $16.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

