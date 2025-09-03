Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. $ACVA

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 621.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,532 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.34% of ACV Auctions worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,301,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,084,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,005,000 after acquiring an additional 510,680 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,427,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,474,000 after acquiring an additional 447,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,041,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,705,000 after acquiring an additional 326,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,916,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,998,000 after acquiring an additional 302,341 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACVA stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.68. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 34,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $551,140.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 379,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,309.85. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 340,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,616.96. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $16.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

