Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 923,168 Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. $IAS

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 923,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Integral Ad Science at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.02 million. Integral Ad Science has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

IAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 14,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $123,852.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 379,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,115.96. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,073 shares of company stock worth $289,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

