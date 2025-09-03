Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 168,285 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.59% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $119,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 407,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,597 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV stock opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average of $92.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $100.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

