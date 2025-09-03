WD-40 Company $WDFC Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in WD-40 by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

WD-40 Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $213.58 on Wednesday. WD-40 Company has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $292.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.92 and its 200-day moving average is $231.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.84.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $156.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

