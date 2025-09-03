Almitas Capital LLC Acquires 12,718 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. $FLGT

Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 165,828 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 208,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 79,801 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 93,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 67,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulgent Genetics

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,199 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $25,754.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 365,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,548.52. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,386 shares of company stock worth $72,756. Insiders own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of FLGT opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.81. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.21 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Fulgent Genetics has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.350 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

