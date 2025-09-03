Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. $DNTH Stake Reduced by Ally Bridge Group NY LLC

Ally Bridge Group NY LLC cut its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,850 shares during the quarter. Dianthus Therapeutics comprises about 1.3% of Ally Bridge Group NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC owned 0.25% of Dianthus Therapeutics worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DNTH shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. William Blair started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DNTH opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $767.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,364.56% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

