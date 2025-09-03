Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. $HPP Shares Sold by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC cut its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 80.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,912 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPP. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,054,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303,472 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,384,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after buying an additional 5,554,444 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,333,000. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,019,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $3.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.11.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, President Mark T. Lammas acquired 22,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $49,998.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 141,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,718.94. The trade was a 18.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo acquired 22,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $49,998.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,724.29. This represents a 24.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,139,007 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,986. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HPP opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 53.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.27 million. Hudson Pacific Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

