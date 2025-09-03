Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX is Allostery Investments LP’s Largest Position

Allostery Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,099,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,401 shares during the period. Abivax accounts for about 9.9% of Allostery Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Allostery Investments LP’s holdings in Abivax were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Abivax by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Abivax by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Abivax by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abivax in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abivax by 373.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. 47.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abivax Stock Up 1.2%

ABVX opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $82.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABVX. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Abivax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partners set a $74.00 target price on Abivax and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Lifesci Capital boosted their target price on Abivax from $45.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Abivax from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abivax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Abivax Company Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

