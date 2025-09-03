Allostery Investments LP Buys Shares of 80,000 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. $BBIO

Allostery Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. BridgeBio Pharma makes up approximately 4.0% of Allostery Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 12.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Ellis sold 17,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $841,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,861. This represents a 48.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $45,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 141,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,072.96. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,092,912 shares of company stock valued at $181,359,210. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.25. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4999.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

