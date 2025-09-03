Almitas Capital LLC Has $269,000 Stake in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. $ZTR

Almitas Capital LLC trimmed its position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 392,080 shares during the quarter. Almitas Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund by 21.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $71,000. 47.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTR opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $6.40.

Virtus Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

