Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 31,450 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

BATS:JCPB opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

