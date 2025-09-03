Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,099 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Leidos by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Baird R W cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.46.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 7,526 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $1,327,511.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,983.59. This trade represents a 22.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,892.85. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,525. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $180.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.63. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 8.22%.The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.12%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

