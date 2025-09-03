Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 99,082 Shares of Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 225.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,082 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Elastic worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 1,073.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 209,974 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 43.2% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 211.2% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,081 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 1,450.8% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 880,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,448,000 after acquiring an additional 823,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Elastic by 571.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $444,718.47. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,560,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,334,890.81. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $601,243.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 230,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,032,233.54. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,324. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Elastic N.V. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $118.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.45.

Several research firms have commented on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Elastic from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on Elastic in a report on Friday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elastic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

