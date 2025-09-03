Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Okta from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Okta from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Okta from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Arete began coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company.

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 7,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,700. The trade was a 56.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,567,360. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,790 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 12.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.2% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Okta by 18.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.83. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Okta’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

