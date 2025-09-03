Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 219,600 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. $TRVI

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 182.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,600 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trevi Therapeutics were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRVI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.71. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.78.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

