Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in IDT Corporation $IDT

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDT were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in IDT during the 1st quarter worth $10,409,000. Emmett Investment Management LP acquired a new position in IDT during the 4th quarter worth $5,257,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in IDT by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 330,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,711,000 after purchasing an additional 80,817 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in IDT by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 58,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in IDT by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 146,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut IDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

IDT Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.79. IDT Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.84.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 7.85%.

IDT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.33%.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

