Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. $NMRK

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,584 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 63.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Newmark Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.570 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NMRK. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

