Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 40,685 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) $CLDT

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,685 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 565.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDT opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $368.82 million, a PE ratio of 251.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.67 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

