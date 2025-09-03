Allostery Investments LP Takes $144,000 Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. $VIR

Allostery Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.44.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $694.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 2,895.94% and a negative return on equity of 50.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Mark Eisner sold 6,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $37,174.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 108,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,875.88. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $109,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,276,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,369,191.09. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,382 shares of company stock valued at $278,770. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

