Allostery Investments LP Sells 51,163 Shares of Rallybio Corporation $RLYB

Allostery Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Rallybio Corporation (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 752,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,163 shares during the quarter. Rallybio accounts for about 0.7% of Allostery Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Allostery Investments LP’s holdings in Rallybio were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Rallybio by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 74,334 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rallybio stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Rallybio Corporation has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.10.

Rallybio ( NASDAQ:RLYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. Rallybio had a negative net margin of 5,473.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.66%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rallybio Corporation will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rallybio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rallybio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

