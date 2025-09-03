Alight Capital Management LP Has $992,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Alight Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 75.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $136.00 price objective on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $134.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.84, a P/E/G ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total transaction of $73,111,566.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 219,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,909,743.76. The trade was a 72.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 41,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.27, for a total value of $5,775,248.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 452,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,057,138.63. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,352,209 shares of company stock worth $175,255,312. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

