Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Stock Position Cut by Alight Capital Management LP

Alight Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Snowflake accounts for 1.0% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,293,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,381,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at about $898,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $233.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $249.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 537,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,064,576. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.69, for a total transaction of $84,102.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,321.84. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,216,909 shares of company stock valued at $717,287,181 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.