Algorithmic Investment Models LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Algorithmic Investment Models LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Argus lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $143.30.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.5%

AWK opened at $141.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.74 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 59.64%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

