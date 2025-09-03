Alight Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Alight Capital Management LP trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 518.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,486,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of EPAM opened at $174.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.21 and its 200 day moving average is $173.62. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.