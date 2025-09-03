iShares Global 100 ETF $IOO is Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Alexis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $113.89 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.79 and a 52-week high of $115.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $103.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

