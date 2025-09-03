Alight Capital Management LP Has $362,000 Stock Position in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Alight Capital Management LP reduced its position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 229.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Core Scientific by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 57,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $234,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CORZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. B. Riley lowered Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum lowered Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Core Scientific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Core Scientific to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

CORZ opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 6.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.09 million. The company’s revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $96,134.01. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,049,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,395,646.71. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

