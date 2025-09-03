Algorithmic Investment Models LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF $FCOM

Algorithmic Investment Models LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF accounts for 3.7% of Algorithmic Investment Models LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Algorithmic Investment Models LLC owned about 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,937,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,263,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after buying an additional 158,977 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 571,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,158,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,612,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of FCOM opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $68.31.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

