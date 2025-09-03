Algorithmic Investment Models LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE

Algorithmic Investment Models LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of Algorithmic Investment Models LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,093,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,383 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,303,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,362,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,701 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,448,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,589 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,296,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,241,000 after purchasing an additional 495,358 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.