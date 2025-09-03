Algorithmic Investment Models LLC Invests $99,000 in Evolution Petroleum Corporation $EPM

Algorithmic Investment Models LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Algorithmic Investment Models LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Evolution Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 2.7% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 28.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPM opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77.

EPM has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Capmk raised Evolution Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.70 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

