Alexis Investment Partners LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Alexis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 5th Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $2,218,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $286.48 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $302.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

